New York Food Supply Working Group solicits public comments on the state’s farm and food system

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets and Empire State Development, in partnership with New York’s land grant university system, are soliciting public comments through the New York Food Supply Working Group. The 30-day open comment period, which began on March 24, is intended to gather ideas on improving the resiliency and self-reliance of New York’s farm and food system and related supply chain logistics in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments will be used to help guide recommendations from the Working Group in a report to be issued later this year.

Pursuant to legislation passed by the New York State Assembly and Senate and signed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the New York Food Supply Working Group’s report on the state’s farm and food supply chain logistics will address market disruptions that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, food shortages, and food waste. The open comment period is an opportunity for stakeholders including individuals, organizations, and businesses to share information that may be considered in the development of the report.

Comments are invited by all interested parties, and are welcome on issues relating to farm and food resiliency including:

Recommendations and supportive information on state or federal laws and incentives to improve or strengthen the state’s food supply in a manner that benefits New York farms, food businesses, workers, retailers, restaurateurs, food banks and consumers.

Recommendations on programs and policies to improve the resilience and self-reliance of New York’s farm and food supply and supply chain logistics.

Insights and recommendations relating to the New York’s food supply and supply chain logistics that address concerns relating to food shortages, food waste, and the challenges in getting New York farm goods to market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-food-supply-working-group to learn more and submit a comment.

The New York Food Supply Working Group includes representatives from the farming, food processing, food retail, food service, wholesale, food transport, labor, emergency food provider, academia, government sectors and others.

