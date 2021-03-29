Madison County to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Madison County Department of Health and Madison County Office of Emergency Management are holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 3, 2021, at the Madison County Offices in Wampsville.

“We know that it is difficult for some individuals to get around and others feel uncomfortable being in public,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “A drive-thru option to receive vaccine is one way we can help get that population vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. Over 20,000 Madison County residents have already been vaccinated, it shows that these vaccines are safe. Please sign up today for your vaccine.”

If you are eligible to sign up for a vaccine and would like to attend this clinic, visit our website or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770 to make an appointment. You must have an appointment to attend our clinics; no walk-ins allowed. Vaccines are free.

Madison County has a will-call list for individuals who are 18 years and older. To be included on the will-call list fill out this online form or call 315.366.2770. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available. Take note that if you are called or emailed, it is for an appointment that day. We contact individuals on the list for appointments after we exhaust all eligible individuals.

The MCDOH reminds the public to stay home if symptoms of illness exist, and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing and wash your hands. Even though people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 is still in our community, and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

