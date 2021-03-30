Madison County Courier

Adorable adoptables seek fur-ever loving homes

Mar 29, 2021

This spunky gal is Baylee. She is a sassy girl who is sweet and playful. She has an exuberant personality and is bouncy and athletic. Baylee would thrive best in a home where she can be the queen of the house and have only one owner. Call us to make an appointment to meet her today.

Aries is cute girl. She is loving and mellow. She would be perfect for a quiet home and would be okay with another calm cat. No dogs. She loves her Temptations treats. If you would like to setup a visit to meet Aries, call the shelter.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

