Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Local Democrats join efforts supporting MTS token donations

Bymartha

Mar 29, 2021

Democrats in the towns of Hamilton and Madison with the Hamilton Public Library, are raising funds to support a Madison County-sponsored program that provides bus tokens for select riders on the intra-county routes served by the Madison Transit System. The token donation program is organized through the Madison County Rural Health Council.

“Token donations help support all those around Madison County who use public transportation for their grocery shopping, medical appointments, employment and socialization,” said Donny Ybarra mobility manager for the Rural Health Council.

Madison Transit System operates daily on four routes detailed at madisoncounty.ny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9343/Madison-Transit-Guide-2018.

Town of Hamilton Democratic Committee Chair Chris Rossi called the token donation program “…a meaningful outreach that makes the resources of Madison County available to our neighbors.”

Town of Madison Democratic Committee Chair Pamela Fuller said the program “…ensures that more folks around the county have access to public transportation connecting them with the goods and services they need.”

Cash and check donations to the program can be made in person at the Hamilton Public Library; be sure to specify you are donating to the MTS Token Donation Program. Receipts are available upon request. Make checks payable to “Birnie Bus Service, Inc. – Madison Transit System.” To donate via mail, contact Don Ybarra, at dymobility@gmail.com, (317) 459-7055 or through the mail in care of Madison County Rural Health Council, 100 Eaton St., P.O. Box 187, Morrisville, N.Y. 13408.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of March 28, 2021

Mar 30, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida City hall announces holiday hours

Mar 30, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County residents encouraged to participate in Lyme disease awareness study

Mar 30, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of March 28, 2021

Mar 30, 2021
Local Top Story

Oneida City hall announces holiday hours

Mar 30, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County residents encouraged to participate in Lyme disease awareness study

Mar 30, 2021
Education/STEM Libraries Top Story

Canastota Alumni Association donates $1,000 to book program for preschoolers

Mar 29, 2021