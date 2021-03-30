Canastota Alumni Association donates $1,000 to book program for preschoolers

In keeping with one of their goals to help meet the educational needs of the Canastota Central School District, the Canastota Alumni Association donated $1,000 to the Canastota Public Library to support its partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.

Preschoolers enrolled in the program are mailed a book a month until their fifth birthday.

The program typically serves 300 to 325 preschoolers per month; about 21,000 books have been mailed out since 2015.

Originally, the program was sponsored by a grant from the CNY Community Foundation. Since 2015, the library, through its annual budget and donations from groups and individuals, partners with the Dolly Parton’s Foundation in continuing this worthwhile program.

For more information, call the library at 315.697.7030, visit https://www.canastotalibrary.org/about/ or stop in at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

