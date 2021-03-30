Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of March 28, 2021

Mar 30, 2021

Tuesday, March 30

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of March 22
  • 9:08 a.m., 2:08 p.m. and 7:08 p.m.: Historic Insights – Matt Urtz with Arnold Fisher, lifelong Hamilton resident
  • 10:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m.: Historic Faces of Madison County Famous Women, with Matt Urtz

Wednesday, March 31

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneidas Club, April 24, 2014, “Ideal Cut Glass” with Joe DiGiorgio
  • 9:36a.m., 2:36 p.m. and 7:36 p.m.: Oneida Public Library Speakers – John Taibi, “Oneida the Historical Railroad Hub”
  • 10:37 a.m., 3:37 p.m. and 8:37 p.m.: Historic Insights – “Scandals of Madison County, Part 1”

Thursday, April 1

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World – “Victory Over Death”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights – “Scandals of Madison County, Part 2”
  • 10:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m.: Canastota Central Schools Board of Education meeting of March 23

Friday, April 2

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Good Friday Ecumenical Service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, April 18, 2014
  • 10:46 a.m., 3:46 p.m. and 8:46 p.m.: Good Friday Ecumenical Service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, March 29, 2013

