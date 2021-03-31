Madison County Courier

Pennsylvania woman arrested after taking 5-year-old from school playground

Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

On March 30, 2021, at 2:46 p.m., state police received a report of a possible child abduction in the town of LeRay. The investigation determined that the biological mother, Katrina Seese, 30, of Greentown, Pa., took the child from the Calcium Primary School playground on Indian River Drive, Calcium.

There is an active stay-away order of protection issued against the mother, listing the child as the protected party. The school immediately contacted 911 and reported a description of the woman and vehicle.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle and child on County Route 76 in Adams; the child was not harmed.

Seese was arrested on charges of second-degree custodial interference, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was transported to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment.

