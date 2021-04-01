MOBOCES Career and Technical Education announces honor roll students

High Honor Roll

Canastota

Luke Ackerman‑Engineering New Visions PM; Carly Becker‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Mattison Bonaventura‑Early Childhood Education II; Richelle Brown‑Law and Government AM; Michael DeNeve Jr.‑Automotive Technology II; Juliana Denney‑Engineering New Visions AM; Bailey Doxtater‑New Visions Professions PM; Jessica Evans‑New Visions Professions AM; Kyle Evans‑New Visions Professions PM; Destiny Hart‑Culinary Arts I; Isabell Hart‑New Visions Professions PM; Kassidy James‑Vocational Technical Preparation II A; Christian McQuaid‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Haley Michels‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Xander Miller‑Conservation II; Ashton Morris‑New Visions Professions AM; Ashton Morris‑New Visions Professions AM; Jesslyn Niles‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Kaitlyn O’Dell‑Engineering New Visions AM; Tyler Quinn‑Heavy Equipment Operation II; Arwen Relyea‑Criminal Justice I; Matthew Retrosi‑Automotive Technology II; Aileen Schermerhorn‑New Visions Professions AM; Sapphire Slawsky‑Engineering New Visions AM; William Snow‑Engineering New Visions PM; Dylan Snyder‑Criminal Justice I; Alexis Steiner‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Taylor Stevens‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Carolyn Van Slyke‑Early Childhood Education II; Carley Wood‑Engineering New Visions PM

Chittenango

Erika Solberg‑Criminal Justice II

DeRuyter

Dylan Coon‑Automotive Technology I

Hamilton

Leeanna Boss‑Criminal Justice II; Logan Campbell‑Engineering New Visions AM; Dylan Dionne‑Graphic Design II; Virginia Dionne‑Equine and Animal Science II; John Hughes‑Heavy Equipment Operation I; Henry Jackson‑Graphic Design I; Emily Koniewicz‑Criminal Justice II; Briahna Packer‑Culinary Arts I; Blake Perry‑Foundations of CTE AM; Jenna Rogers‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Declan Wilson‑Manufacturing Technology I

Madison

Haylee Anthony‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Paige Burton‑CBOE PM; Emily Crane‑Graphic Design II; Braxton Fleming‑Foundations of CTE PM; Aaron Hatch‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech II; Bradley Marris‑Automotive Technology I; Sarah McLain‑Culinary Arts II; Gillian Shields‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Luke Smyrski‑Automotive Technology I

Morrisville-Eaton

Jacob Austin‑Criminal Justice II; Jaden Ayers‑Electrical/HVAC I; Catherine Bagnall‑Culinary Arts II; James Burke‑CBOE AM; Hannah Caruso‑Early Childhood Education II; Heather Doroshenko‑Cosmetology II; Alexandra Gifford‑Graphic Design II; Haley Henry‑Engineering New Visions AM; Daniel Hynes‑New Visions Professions AM; Shawna Manwarren‑New Visions Professions AM; Tanner Muscarella‑Early Childhood Education II; Katelyn Palmer‑Allied Health Partnership PM; James Richardson‑Vocational Technical Preparation II A; Allison Sternburg‑Cosmetology II; Andrew Vedder‑Automotive Technology II; William Vedder‑New Visions Professions AM; Eric Warner‑Electrical/HVAC II

Oneida

Jordan Baker‑Electrical/HVAC I; Daniel Bartley‑Automotive Technology II; Kylie Bell‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Ryleigh Bickom‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Andrew Brown‑New Visions Professions AM; Sabrina Buell‑CBOE PM; Haleigh Chenel‑Criminal Justice II; Isaiah Choquette‑CBOE AM; Isabella Conklin‑Culinary Arts II; Mayson Earl‑Engineering New Visions AM; Zoey Fox‑New Visions Professions AM; Elizabeth Griffiths‑Automotive Technology I; Tyler Hall‑Culinary Arts I; Aidan Hicks‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Ajay Hicks‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Natalie Hoffman‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Alexander Hubbell‑Outdoor Power Equipment I; Logan Kinney‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO I; Angel Lamb‑Culinary Arts I; Makayla Larkin‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Kylee Loosman‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Karstin Marsala‑Cosmetology II; Dylan McClelland‑Criminal Justice II; Paige Miller‑Culinary Arts I; Kirstin Moore‑CBOE PM; Julia Orzechowski‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Eman Ottaifa‑Early Childhood Education I; Naomie Pawlikowski‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Ella Ryan‑Law and Government AM; Allison Schuck‑Early Childhood Education I; Emily Scranton‑Health Related Careers I; Arieanna Stevens‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Jackson Urtz‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Cameron VanPatten‑Culinary Arts I; Jill Ward‑Law and Government AM; Mathew Webb‑CBOE PM; Kara Young‑Graphic Design II

Stockbridge Valley

Toby Bonvicino‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech II; Markalynn Eaton‑Engineering New Visions AM; Alyssa Enslow‑Manufacturing Technology I; Tyler Fisher‑Electrical/HVAC I; Zachary Fleming‑Graphic Design II; Hannah Greene‑New Visions Professions AM; Thomas Meeker‑New Visions Professions AM; Alexis Mintel‑Graphic Design II; Dylan Skellham‑Outdoor Power Equipment I

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Noah Baker‑Graphic Design I; Angela Beecher‑Cosmetology II; Taylor Brazie‑Early Childhood Education II; Christian Brown‑Vocational Technical Preparation II A; Ashlee Chargo‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Allyssa Coonrod‑Criminal Justice II; Madison Cullen‑New Visions Professions AM; Caleb Decker‑Engineering; William Dugan‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Brooke Durfee‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Danae Friend‑Cosmetology II; Arayla Garcia‑Law and Government AM; Angelina Luther‑Culinary Arts II; Peter Makarchuk‑Heavy Equipment Operation II; Vanessa Rasko‑Graphic Design I; Ellie Rose‑Culinary Arts I; Anna Rossi‑Allied Health Partnership PM; George Thurston‑Automotive Technology I; Derek Tudman‑New Visions Professions AM; Samantha Ward‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Tristan Wood‑Health Related Careers I; Teagan Woodcock‑Culinary Arts II

Honor Roll

Canastota

Ethan Bennett‑Career Exploration II AM; Jeffrey Chase‑Carpentry II; Dominique Delaney‑Health Related Careers II; Jared Devine‑Conservation II; Breanna Holloman‑Vocational Technical Preparation II A; Sydney Maxwell‑Carpentry I; Megan Michel‑Vocational Technical Preparation I; Ira Williams‑CBOE AM

Chittenango

Shawn Irwin‑Outdoor Power Equipment I

Hamilton

Emily Delaney‑Health Related Careers II; Devon Jones‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Rosalee McAllister‑Foundations of CTE AM; Zoie Ostrander‑Health Related Careers I; Harry Rosbrook‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO I

Madison

Emily Coffin‑Conservation II; Diane Cresswell‑Graphic Design I; Keith Lewis‑Electrical/HVAC II; Christina Parkhurst‑Early Childhood Education I

Morrisville-Eaton

Dauson Compoli‑Criminal Justice II; Grace Smith‑Early Childhood Education I

Oneida

Jordan Barahmeh‑CBOE PM; Saylon Batey‑Early Childhood Education II; Julianna DePerno‑Health Related Careers II; Gabriel Dotson‑Automotive Technology II; Trinity McShane‑Early Childhood Education II; Townes Murr‑Graphic Design I; Trenton Piersall‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Zackary Reiss‑Vocational Technical Preparation II A; Grace Roberts‑Culinary Arts I; Madison Shlotzhauer‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Riley Wallis‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech II; Hannah Watters‑Criminal Justice II

Stockbridge Valley

Emily Carey‑Health Related Careers II; Austin Coe‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Dakota Crowley‑Automotive Technology II; Tanner Dager‑Conservation II; William Douthit‑Carpentry I; Alexander Guinto‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Pippa Holmes‑Career Exploration II AM; Savanna Keville‑Career Exploration II AM; Erin Marshall‑Health Related Careers II; Lisa Powless‑Health Related Careers I

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Keegan Bauer‑Conservation I; Shae Blasier‑Health Related Careers II; Carah Bosley‑Cosmetology II; Raelynn Briggs‑Culinary Arts I; Emma Clark‑Early Childhood Education II; Emily Coffin‑CBOE AM; Andrew Condes‑Automotive Technology II; Emma Haas‑Equine and Animal Science I; Christopher Jones‑Electrical/HVAC I; Dakota Leddick‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO I; Joshua Lennon‑Criminal Justice I; Kerrynn Lohr‑Outdoor Power Equipment I; Addison Monica‑Electrical/HVAC I; Madison Paul‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Kayla Rose‑Richmond‑Health Related Careers I; Gabriela Rubio‑Palencia‑Graphic Design II; Troy Sears‑Electrical/HVAC I; Emily Seifert‑Career Exploration II AM; Justice Taylor‑Culinary Arts II; Kelsey Wickham‑Early Childhood Education II; Estella Wixson‑Career Exploration II AM

Honorable Mention

Canastota

Corey Biddlecome‑Automotive Technology II; Cole DeKing‑Law and Government AM; Brendin Dupre‑Outdoor Power Equipment I; Brandon Enslow‑Manufacturing Technology I; Caitlyn Evans‑Early Childhood Education II; Xavier Farwell‑Engineering New Visions AM; Christopher Hess‑Carpentry I; Jordan Holloman‑Conservation II; Jessica Kimball‑New Visions Professions PM; Jacob Krocke‑Conservation I; Griffin Leahey‑Culinary Arts I; Jacob Niles‑New Visions Professions AM; Patrick Quinn‑Carpentry II; Travis Soucia‑Culinary Arts I; Kyle Stevens‑Electrical/HVAC II; Zackary Stevens‑Carpentry I; Konnor Stokes‑Heavy Equipment Operation II; Laura Suppa‑Early Childhood Education II; Keenan Winters‑Electrical/HVAC I; Azeria Zoeckler‑Culinary Arts II

Chittenango

Melody Carolla‑Criminal Justice I; Nolan Fenske‑Outdoor Power Equipment I; Jordan Olmstead‑Heavy Equipment Operation II; Kyleigh Wainwright‑Criminal Justice I

Hamilton

Kerrigan Kelly‑Allied Health Partnership AM; Maxwell Wallace‑Equine and Animal Science II; Mason Wright‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO II

Madison

Troy Brayman‑Electrical/HVAC II; Cody Day‑Conservation II; Joshua Kazlauskas‑Carpentry I; Dayton Livermore‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Lydia Pisiak‑Early Childhood Education II; Alexis Rogers‑Early Childhood Education I; Maxx Simon‑Carpentry I; Ryan Soule‑Workforce Readiness

Morrisville-Eaton

Hailey Hoffman‑Early Childhood Education I; Corey Olney‑Electrical/HVAC II; Sierra Remillard‑Early Childhood Education I; Auston Whitmore‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Auston Whitmore‑Outdoor Power Equipment II; Bayleigh Woodruff‑Cosmetology II

Oneida

Brandon Amuso‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Savannah Batey‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO I; Jordyn Brewer‑Tennant‑Early Childhood Education I; Marianna Bruno‑Health Related Careers I; Hayley Crandall‑Criminal Justice II; Ian Cronizer‑Engineering New Visions AM; Emily Dearmore‑Allied Health Partnership PM; Donesty Freeman‑Career Exploration II AM; Olivia Friend‑Culinary Arts I; Robert Gainer III‑Criminal Justice II; Joshua Harris‑Carpentry I; Tesfaye Hatch‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech II; Alex Lauckarn‑Workforce Readiness; Spencer Leland‑Automotive Technology II; Kyle Lohr‑Electrical/HVAC II; Riley Miller‑Criminal Justice II; Samuel Murphy‑Graphic Design II; Teghan Smith‑Health Related Careers II; Hailey Tilbe‑Culinary Arts I; Milo VanDyke‑Electrical/HVAC I

Sherburne-Earlville

John Henry‑Heavy Equipment Operation II; Madeline Nourse‑Equine and Animal Science I

Stockbridge Valley

Joshua Bravick‑Outdoor Power Equipment I; Shirley Coe‑Cosmetology I; Devyn Wooden‑Vocational Technical Preparation I

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Aidan Berdanier‑Automotive Technology II; Alisha Boice‑Cosmetology I; Lindsey Cable‑Early Childhood Education II; Devon Campbell‑Electrical/HVAC II; Jayme Chesebro‑Heavy Equipment Operation I; Michael Fatiuk Jr.‑Heavy Equipment Operation I; Jackson Horodnick‑Carpentry I; Alec Hurd‑Information Technology Systems/CISCO I; Charles Kobler‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech II; William Kotwica‑Conservation II; Jacob Martin‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech I; Aaron Moir‑Electrical/HVAC II; Ethan Muessig‑Carpentry II; Keshler Norman‑Carpentry I; Aiden Proper‑Conservation I; Tyler Sgarlata‑Electrical/HVAC I; Cadence Smith‑Automotive Technology I; Jesse Stoffle‑Automotive Collision Repair Tech I; Jessica (Jon) Williams‑Culinary Arts I; Riley Woodcock‑Carpentry I

