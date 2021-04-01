Madison County Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Dates for April

The Madison County Department of Health announces COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for the month of April.

As of March 30, 2021, New Yorkers who are 30 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated. As of April 6, 2021, New Yorkers who are 16 years of age and older are eligible. To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit our website.

“Madison County has been promised by New York state a set allotment of vaccine,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Now that we know exactly how much vaccine we will receive, we are able to plan our clinics further out. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. The vaccines are safe. Vaccines are by appointment. Please sign up today for your vaccine.”

Clinics at SUNY Morrisville

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Friday, April 2, 2021

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Friday, April 23, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Clinics at the Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Drive-thru Clinics

Saturday, April 3, 2021 – Madison County Complex Parking Lot, Wampsville, NY

Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Madison County Fairgrounds, Brookfield, NY

Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Point Place Casino, Bridgeport, NY

Saturday, April 24, 2021 – TBD

Take note that second-dose appointments for Moderna vaccines are automatically made for 28 days later at the same time as your first dose. Schedule yourself appropriately so that no vaccine is wasted.

If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770. Appointments for clinics are encouraged. Vaccines are free, and you do not need to have insurance.

Madison County has a will-call list for individuals 18 and older. To be placed on the will-call list, complete this online form or contact the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available. If you are called or emailed, it is for a same-day appointment. We contact individuals on the list for appointments after we exhaust all eligible individuals.

There are still cases of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you have symptoms of illness, and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, wear a mask or face covering, watch your social distancing and wash your hands. COVID-19 is still in our community, and we must work to limit the spread and protect each other.

Madison County is also planning four Saturday Drive-thru Clinics at various locations across the county. These clinics would not be possible without our community partners. Madison County would like to thank the Oneida Indian Nation for partnering with and assisting us in holding a clinic at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport, and thank you to the Madison County Fairgrounds Board members for their help.

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

