Madison County announces rent relief on the way

The Madison County Department of Social Services and Community Action Partnership for Madison County want Madison County residents and landlords to know that assistance is coming from the federal government.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will enable tenants and landlords to apply for rental arrear payments. The ERAP makes available $25 billion nationwide to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are provided directly to states, U.S. territories, local governments and Indian tribes to assist eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs.

“COVID-19 not only impacted the health of our community, but also the economy,” said Madison County Department of Social Services Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald. “Many people lost their jobs, had to apply for some form of assistance and were unable to pay their rent, which hurts our landlords, as well.

“We here at Madison County want to know the true impact that COVID-19 has had over the past year on our community; we are asking landlords to fill out a brief survey, so we can get a better idea of how much they have been truly impacted over the past year.”

All landlords who own properties in Madison County are asked to visit surveymonkey.com/r/MClandlordsurvey and complete the survey. Responses will be collected until April 16, 2021.

“CAP has worked with many families this past year that have struggled due to COVID-19 and the economy,” said CAP Executive Director Antara Mitra. “Many still continue to struggle. We also recognize the hardship of our landlords and are here to assist landlords and tenants get the relief they need.”

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance in paying back rent owed to landlords. New York state will open an online application portal to submit applications and paperwork. CAP and DSS will be able to help you with the application process.

The proposed legislation allows landlords and property owners to aid tenants in applying for assistance or applying on the renter’s behalf. If a landlord applies for assistance on behalf of a tenant, the tenant must cosign the application, the landlord must provide the tenant documentation of the application, and the payments must be used to pay the tenant’s rental obligations.

Eligibility

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median (as issued by HUD):

Household Size/80 percent of area median income:

1 – $42,500

2 – $48,550

3 – $54,600

4 – $60,650

5 – $65,550

6 – $70,400

7 – $75,250

8 – $80,100

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household. It is important to note that the federal government has extended the eviction moratorium until June 2021. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=284.

