Oneida Common Council to meet April 6, 2021

Oneida City Clerk Susan Pulverenti announced the agenda of the April 6, 2021, regular meeting of the Oneida Common Council.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida.

The agenda is as follows:

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll call

PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Local Law to amend Chapter 33 to create a Codes Department

PUBLIC COMMENT – Audience members each allotted up to 3-minutes speaking time

OLD BUSINESS

*Approval of minutes of the regular meeting March 16, 2021

*Approval of Warrant No. 7

CONCERTS: Authorize the Mayor to sign the contracts, as received, for various summer concerts in the parks in an amount not to exceed $6,500. (Griff)

RECEIVE/FILE: Receive and place on file the City of Oneida and Oneida Public Library District Library Financing and Tax Compliance Agreement dated March 26, 2021. (Wells)

STANDARD WORKDAY RESOLUTION: Adopt the Resolution establishing the standard workday for elected officials for the purpose of determining days worked to be reported to the New York State and Local Employees Retirement System based on the record of activities maintained and submitted by the officials to the City Clerk. (Pulverenti)

AMEND BUDGET: Amend the salary schedule in the budget to include a second WWTP Operator Trainee, rather than a WWTP Laborer/CDL. (Wells/Rowe)

CAPITAL PROJECT: Authorize the City Engineer to proceed with Capital Project 21-6 Vehicle Replacement Dump Truck, expend funds in an amount not to exceed $193,000, and further authorize the Mayor to sign any documents related to Capital Project 21-5 for the purchase of said dump truck. (Wells/Rowe)

BUDGET TRANSFERS/AMENDMENTS: Approve budget amendments/transfers to allocate funds to change a position from WWTP Laborer/CDL to WWTP Operator Trainee, to reallocate funds received from the Charter Audit to pay the consultants who performed the audit, and to allocate funds to Capital Project 21-6 to purchase a 10-wheeled dump truck. (Wells)

NEW BUSINESS

For more information and meeting materials, visit oneidacity.com/upcoming-city-common-council-meeting-agendas/.

