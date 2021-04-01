SYR launches poetry contest

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced a month-long contest, “Poetry in Flight,” at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The aviation- or travel-themed poetry contest is a celebration of “National Poetry Month” – observed each April – in conjunction with the YMCA’s Downtown Writers Center and Delta Air Lines.

Poems must be aviation- or travel-themed and will be accepted in two categories: Adult and Youth. The Youth category will be comprised of students in sixth through 12th grades. The poetry will be judged by a panel of local writers organized by the DWC.

The Youth category winner will receive a gift basket from Barnes and Noble valued at $500, as well as one year of enrollment in the Young Authors Academy at the YMCA’s DWC in Syracuse. The winner of the adult category will receive a pair of round-trip plane tickets good for travel in the 48 contiguous states or Canada courtesy of Delta Air lines.

The winner of each category and selected finalists will have their poems displayed in the SYR terminal for the airport’s thousands of daily travelers to enjoy.

“The poetry in this contest captures the spirit of a region returning to travel and looking with hope to the future,” said SYR Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We believe this contest is an excellent addition to our growing art program in the terminal, offering yet another way to showcase the creative talents of the community we serve.”

Submissions to the contest will be accepted through April 28, 2021. An announcement of the winners and selected finalists is expected by late May.

For submission instructions, visit the airport’s Poetry in Flight contest page.

