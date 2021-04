The New Woodstock Free Library will host its third virtual Music Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, via Zoom. Participants are invited to test their knowledge of songs from movies, missing lyrics, musical numbers and TV theme songs.

To sign up and receive a link to the Zoom room where the event will take place, email helia@midyork.org or message the library on Facebook.

