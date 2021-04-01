Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Bymartha

Apr 1, 2021

March 24, 2021

  • Nathaniel X. Walker, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Megan L. Raynore, 27, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for uninspected motor vehicle, displaying forged/false inspection sticker and obstructed view.
  • Alicia A. Coonrod, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
  • Zulma Z. Bonelli, 56, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for failure to keep right, third-degree perjury and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
  • Sharayah C. Glynn, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of garbage and littering.
  • Paul B. Genovese, 36, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

March 25, 2021

  • Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 32, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Jeremy S. Popple, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issue an appearance ticket for the local law violation of dog at large.
  • Steven R. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violation of dog at large.

March 26, 2021

  • Robert H. Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Dustin J. Forward, 36, of Bouckville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Tanya J. Millington, 30, of Bouckville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Alec S. Piaschyk, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

March 27, 2021

  • Floyd Adam Payne, 46, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
  • Christopher M. Cowie, 49, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, inadequate stop lamps, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Tanya J. Millington, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
  • Logan M. Godaire, 18, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
  • Matthew O. Wike, 18, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

March 29, 2021

  • Chad A. Proper, 29, of Taberg, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Zarin R. Martin, 21, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding in zone and unlicensed operator.

March 30, 2021

  • Adah A. Shenandoah Jr., 34, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. Upon returning to the protected party’s residence, he was arrested again for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

By martha

Related Post

State Top Story

Stirpe: Marijuana legalization bill takes precautions to keep New York safe

Apr 1, 2021 martha
Arts & Entertainment Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library hosts monthly virtual music trivia night

Apr 1, 2021 martha
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

SYR launches poetry contest

Apr 1, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Apr 1, 2021
State Top Story

Stirpe: Marijuana legalization bill takes precautions to keep New York safe

Apr 1, 2021
Arts & Entertainment Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library hosts monthly virtual music trivia night

Apr 1, 2021
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

SYR launches poetry contest

Apr 1, 2021