BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 24, 2021
- Nathaniel X. Walker, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Megan L. Raynore, 27, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for uninspected motor vehicle, displaying forged/false inspection sticker and obstructed view.
- Alicia A. Coonrod, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Zulma Z. Bonelli, 56, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for failure to keep right, third-degree perjury and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
- Sharayah C. Glynn, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of garbage and littering.
- Paul B. Genovese, 36, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
March 25, 2021
- Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 32, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Jeremy S. Popple, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issue an appearance ticket for the local law violation of dog at large.
- Steven R. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violation of dog at large.
March 26, 2021
- Robert H. Hopkins, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Dustin J. Forward, 36, of Bouckville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Tanya J. Millington, 30, of Bouckville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Alec S. Piaschyk, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
March 27, 2021
- Floyd Adam Payne, 46, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- Christopher M. Cowie, 49, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, inadequate stop lamps, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Tanya J. Millington, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
- Logan M. Godaire, 18, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
- Matthew O. Wike, 18, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
March 29, 2021
- Chad A. Proper, 29, of Taberg, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Zarin R. Martin, 21, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding in zone and unlicensed operator.
March 30, 2021
- Adah A. Shenandoah Jr., 34, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. Upon returning to the protected party’s residence, he was arrested again for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.