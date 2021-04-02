Madison County Courier

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal MVA

Apr 2, 2021

Lenox crash claims life of 61-year-old Canastota man

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on crash at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, on Route 5 in Lenox

Sheriff’s Office officials say the accident occurred when an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger operated by John L. Montagne, 61, of Canastota, entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a dump truck operated by Terry Stauffer, 68, Manlius.

Stauffer was not injured; he left his vehicle and attempted to render aid to Montagne.

Montagne was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of Route 5 remained closed for several hours for accident reconstruction. Members of the Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by Canastota Police Department, state police, Oneida Nation Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill-Response, Canastota Fire and Rescue and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service.

