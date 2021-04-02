Eighty-five seniors join Technical Honor Society

MOBOCES inducted 85 members of the Class of 2021 into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society this spring. The inductees represented 10 high schools and 14 Career and Technical Education programs.

NTHS is an honor society recognizing excellence in career and technical education. To join the honor society, students must be nominated by their teachers, carry a minimum 3.5 grade point average, demonstrate excellence in their CTE program and participate in extracurricular activities at BOCES or their home school. NTHS membership is a distinction achieved by only 3 to 4 percent of CTE students nationwide.

In lieu of an in-person ceremony this year, NTHS chapter advisers Katie Ragozzino and Stephenie Vasquez created online presentations of students, which can be seen HERE for two-year programs and HERE for one-year programs.

The 2021 inductees are as follows:

Camden

Ariella Holbert and Marla Risley, Allied Health Partnership; Landon Balcom, Automotive Technology; Gianna Castelluzzo and Sage Parker, Cosmetology; Cassidy Richmond, Health Related Careers; Jacob Simmons, Information Technology Systems/CISCO; Sydney Bell, Holland Hawkes, Chloe Hite, Autumn Kahler, Katelyn Kirk and Alaina Sprole, New Visions Professions

Canastota

Carly Becker, Haley Michels, Jesslyn Niles and Taylor Stevens, Allied Health Partnership; Matthew Retrosi, Automotive Technology; William Snow and Carley Wood, New Visions Engineering; Dominique Delaney, Health Related Careers; Bailey Doxtater, Ashton Morris and Aileen Schermerhorn, New Visions Professions

Chittenango

Erika Solberg, Criminal Justice

Hamilton

Jenna Rogers, Allied Health Partnership; Leeanna Boss and Emily Koniewicz, Criminal Justice; Virginia Dionne, Equine & Animal Science; Dylan Dionne, Graphic Design; Emily Delaney, Health Related Careers

Madison

Haylee Anthony, Allied Health Partnership

Morrisville-Eaton

Katelyn Palmer, Allied Health Partnership; Andrew Vedder, Automotive Technology; Heather Doroshenko and Allison Sternburg, Cosmetology; Jacob Austin and Dauson Compoli, Criminal Justice; Hannah Caruso and Tanner Muscarella, Early Childhood Education; Eric Warner, Electrical/HVAC; Alexandra Gifford, Graphic Design; Carter Wiley, Information Technology Systems/CISCO; Daniel Hynes, Shawna Manwarren and William Vedder, New Visions Professions

Oneida

Kylie Bell, Ryleigh Bickom, Aidan Hicks, Ajay Hicks, Natalie Hoffman, Kylee Loosman, Julia Orzechowski, Naomie Pawlikowski, Madison Shlotzhauer, Arieanna Stevens and Jackson Urtz, Allied Health Partnership; Daniel Bartley and Gabriel Dotson, Automotive Technology; Haleigh Chenel and Dylan McClelland, Criminal Justice; Saylon Batey and Trinity McShane, Early Childhood Education; Julianna DePerno, Health Related Careers; Ella Ryan, New Visions Law, Government, & Public Administration; Andrew Brown and Zoey Fox, New Visions Professions

Rome

Allana Turner, Cosmetology; Simara Ramos Correa, Emily DeLong and Logan Pratt, Criminal Justice; Nikolina De Souza and Ellie Pomales, Early Childhood Education; Alexis O’Neal, Graphic Design

Stockbridge Valley

Tanner Dager, Conservation; Emily Carey and Erin Marshall, Health Related Careers; Hannah Greene and Thomas Meeker, New Visions Professions

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Brooke Durfee, Anna Rossi, Samantha Ward, Allied Health Partnership; Allyssa Coonrod, Criminal Justice; Arayla Garcia, New Visions Law, Government, & Public Administration; Madison Cullen, New Visions Professions

