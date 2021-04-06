Honk-and-wave event planned to thank Senator Rachel May

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m., at East Park Row, community members and climate activists will line the street and carry signs for a “Honk-and-Wave” thanking Senator Rachel May for co-sponsoring the New York Climate and Community Investment Act.

The CCIA would raise $10- to $15 billion annually over the next decade, paid for by a fee on corporate pollution. The money would invest in solutions to quickly and equitably draw down New York’s emissions while building a stronger, more just economy for all.

The bill is expected to create and sustain 150,000 jobs over the next decade.

The rally will be one of several across the state, during which organizers in Long Island, Ithaca, Albany, Westchester, Buffalo and New York City will call for the passage of the recently introduced CCIA (S4264A) and urge members of Congress to sign on to the THRIVE Agenda.

The rallies are part of a statewide Climate, Jobs and Justice Action week, which included more than 50 grassroots lobby visits and will conclude this Friday with a town hall featuring Senator Chuck Schumer.

Participants are required to wear masks and to practice physical distancing.

This event is co-sponsored by Indivisible Mohawk Valley and the Town of Kirkland Democratic Committee. For more information, visit facebook.com/IndivisibleMV/ and kirklanddemocrats.org/.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related