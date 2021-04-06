Beef Finishing Program offered by Cornell Cooperative Extensions LPWT

Solidifying the important connections between feeding management strategies and achieving targeted finishing weights in beef cattle will be discussed during a free online Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday April 8, 2021.

All interested beef producers are encouraged to register in advance by visiting tinyurl.com/LPWTFinishing.

Guest speakers include Assistant Professor and Beef Extension Specialist Tara L. Felix from Pennsylvania State University and Mike Lapi, visiting instructor of animal agriculture with SUNY Cobleskill. Topics include meeting the nutritional needs at all growth stages, from feeder to finishing phase; exploring alternative feed options considering raising grain costs or limited forage inventories; feed management effects on carcass quality and finish; carcass quality and the importance of proper animal handling prior to harvesting, plus a great deal more.

