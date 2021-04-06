Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Beef Finishing Program offered by Cornell Cooperative Extensions LPWT

Bymartha

Apr 6, 2021

Solidifying the important connections between feeding management strategies and achieving targeted finishing weights in beef cattle will be discussed during a free online Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday April 8, 2021.

All interested beef producers are encouraged to register in advance by visiting tinyurl.com/LPWTFinishing.

Guest speakers include Assistant Professor and Beef Extension Specialist Tara L. Felix from Pennsylvania State University and Mike Lapi, visiting instructor of animal agriculture with SUNY Cobleskill. Topics include meeting the nutritional needs at all growth stages, from feeder to finishing phase; exploring alternative feed options considering raising grain costs or limited forage inventories; feed management effects on carcass quality and finish; carcass quality and the importance of proper animal handling prior to harvesting, plus a great deal more.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Steven Specht artist talk at 4 Elements Studio

Apr 6, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Find your fierce with five tips to move more on National Walking Day April 7

Apr 6, 2021 martha
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Apr 6, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Steven Specht artist talk at 4 Elements Studio

Apr 6, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Find your fierce with five tips to move more on National Walking Day April 7

Apr 6, 2021
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Apr 6, 2021
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Apr 6, 2021