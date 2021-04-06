BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 30, 2021
- Cecil J. Palmer, 30, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Kyle A. White, 35, of Boonville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 28, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Katelyn M. Szopinski, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
March 31, 2021
- Alissa D. Kimball, 26, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket or petit larceny.
- Patrick G. Croad, Jr., 28, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Krissy L. VanPatten, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant of failure to appear on the charge of disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Olivario B. Maes, 42, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $5,000 bail bond.
April 2, 2021
- John E. Barnaby, Jr., 29, of Lee Center, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding in zone, obstructed view and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bail bond.
- Mark J. Morey, Jr., 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
April 3, 2021
- Lisa M. Decker, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Cory Sauer, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree harassment.
April 4, 2021
- Hayley L. Murray, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
April 5, 2021
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.