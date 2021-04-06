Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Apr 6, 2021

March 30, 2021

  • Cecil J. Palmer, 30, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
  • Kyle A. White, 35, of Boonville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
  • Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Andrea C. Venturi, 28, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Katelyn M. Szopinski, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

March 31, 2021

  • Alissa D. Kimball, 26, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket or petit larceny.
  • Patrick G. Croad, Jr., 28, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Krissy L. VanPatten, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant of failure to appear on the charge of disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
  • Olivario B. Maes, 42, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $5,000 bail bond.

April 2, 2021

  • John E. Barnaby, Jr., 29, of Lee Center, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding in zone, obstructed view and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bail bond.
  • Mark J. Morey, Jr., 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

April 3, 2021

  • Lisa M. Decker, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Cory Sauer, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of second-degree harassment.

April 4, 2021

  • Hayley L. Murray, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

April 5, 2021

  • Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

