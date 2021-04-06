Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

“Do-nut” forget Mom this Mother’s Day. We are selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts and coffees. See any board trustee or stop in and place your order and pay today. Orders are due by Friday, April 30, 2021. Orders will be in Friday May 7, 2021. If you ordered from a trustee, they will contact you; if from the library, stop in between noon and 7 p.m. to get yours.

Mark your calendars: We are partnering with Madison County 4-H Youth Development and hatching baby chicks again this year. Join us with Facebook Live events as we start the process at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23; candle event No. 1 at 11 a.m. April 30; candle event No. 2 at 11 a.m. May 7; and the hatching event the weekend of May 14. We will be on Facebook Live during the entire hatching time (technology permitting), and we will restart the feed every four hours, 24 hours a day until the chicks are hatched. View our Hatched Cam after to see the baby chicks as they get used to their new surroundings.

Depending on where we are with COVID numbers, we may allow viewings of the babies by appointment, so check back.

Join us Wednesday evenings for Classics with Chelle at 7 p.m., as I read a classic book on Facebook Live. Fun for kids and adults. We started a new book April 14: Beverly Cleary’s “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.”

For our April book discussion, we have chosen the book, “The Book of Lost Names,” by Lucy Foley. Copies are available now. Look for our event of this on Facebook and join in the discussion from April 19 through 30, 2021. You can read the book and not participate, too.

Have returns? Drop your items in the bin just inside the main entrance or by the circulation desk during open hours.

The Morrisville Public Library is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face coverings are required, and only seven people total will be allowed in at one time. Make sure to use the hand sanitizer upon entrance, as required. The library staff reserves the right to hurry patrons along.

