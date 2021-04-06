Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

This pretty girl is Jade, and she’s waiting for you at the Humane Society of Rome. She is a gorgeous 4-year-old brown American bulldog mix who has been at the shelter since February. This sweet girl with the ‘butt wiggle’ can be somewhat dog-selective, but her personality truly comes to life when she has another dog as a playmate.

When she first came to the shelter, she was very shy; she has blossomed quite a lot since then. This friendly girl loves to go for walks and will let you know when she’s ready for play time because her butt will go way up in the air (there’s that wiggle we were telling you about), her head will go down low, and she will spin with joy. Jade is a real love, and this sweetheart is so ready to be someone’s best friend. Call the shelter to learn more about Jade.

This is Dolph, and he is a 5-year-old male feline, black and white with just a hint of a mustache to make him look interesting and unique. He has been living at the shelter since mid-December. It sure would be nice to find a new home that he can call his own.

Dolph would do best in a home with adults only and no other pets. He would prefer to be an only ‘fur-child’ because he needs a lot of attention and does not like being ignored. It does not even matter that he is spoiled with love — he just can’t get enough (until he tells you otherwise, and he will be sure to let you know).

A quiet household is ideal. Call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet this fellow.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

