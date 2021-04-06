Steven Specht artist talk at 4 Elements Studio

4 Elements Studio will host an artist talk by artist Steven Specht, correlating with his solo exhibition, “Emergence.” The artist talk is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the gym downstairs of 4 Elements Studio, 730 Broadway, Utica.

The artist talk is free to the public and reservations will be required. Participants can also view the exhibition after the artist talk. Visit 4elementsstudio.org/specht to reserve a seat. Seating will be limited. The artist talk will be socially distanced, face masks will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entering the building.

The solo exhibition, “Emergence,” features recent works from 2016 through the present and is available for viewing in person by appointment and online through May 14. Appointments to view in person can be made and the exhibition can be viewed online at 4elementsstudio.org/specht.

Specht is professor of psychology at Utica College and resides in New Hartford. He has exhibited his artwork regularly in the annual juried exhibits of the National Collage Society, winning the “Excellence in Collage” award in 2012. He has also shown work in New York City, France and New Zealand. He has had solo shows at The Other Side in Utica, Arkell Museum, Mohawk Valley Community Arts Center and The Black Gryphon in Elizabethtown, Pa. Specht also is a Signature Member of the National Collage Society.

“Like most collage artists, I am a collector, an explorer, and an experimenter,” Specht said. “I sometimes feel like an entomologist collecting rare and beautiful specimens – in this case the paper ephemera which constitute the elements of my collage compositions.

“I refer to myself as an ‘analog’ collagist as I do no digital manipulation nor photocopying of elements for my original artwork. The materials I use are taken directly from the books, magazines, calendars, posters and maps I find in various auctions and garage sales. My work might be characterized as ‘surreal.’

“My hope is that my works are evocative; in that I provide some ‘narrative’ elements, but hope that the viewer feels free to bring her/his own personal interpretation to the piece. In a way, my pieces are like Rorschach inkblots. When someone asks, ‘What is this piece about?’, my response is likely to be ‘What do you think it’s about?’”

4 Elements Studio is a non-profit community arts center in downtown Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, work spaces and other artistic resources. Gallery and exhibition spaces are only open by appointment. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, visit 4elementsstudio.org.

