Madison County Sheriff’s Office participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s distracted driving awareness enforcement initiative April 8 to 12, 2021; distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes nationwide. The effort is hoped to reduce distracted-driving crashes that often result in needless death and injury.

In order to help reduce the number of overall crashes in Madison County and promote voluntary compliance with the law, the Sheriff’s Office will be deploying dedicated traffic enforcement patrols, which will be targeting motorists who commit cell phone use/texting violations and other violations commonly associated with distracted driving.

Grant money from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee funds the dedicated traffic patrols.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages motorists to focus on driving to help keep themselves and members of our community safe.

