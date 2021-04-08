Volunteers needed for food distribution effort

United Way of the Mohawk Valley to host food give-away series

United Way is in need of volunteers to help pack and distribute meal boxes April 23 through 25, 2021.

Tasks include:

Box set-up/preparation

Packing boxes with food

Managing check-in

Moving boxes from trucks to distribution tables

Loading boxes into cars

This is a hands-on and safe opportunity for those looking for volunteer opportunities or to help residents of the Mohawk Valley. For more information, click HERE.

What’s in the box?

These unique meal boxes include ingredients to prepare five meals for a family of five with corresponding step-by-step recipe cards. United Way has partnered with Casa Imports and Karam Produce, so families may expect fresh produce, meat and other ingredients as part of their meal boxes.

There will be 1,700 take-and-make meal boxes available at this event. If you or someone you know needs a meal box, register prior to the event to reserve a box.

