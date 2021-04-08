Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Volunteers needed for food distribution effort

Bymartha

Apr 8, 2021

United Way of the Mohawk Valley to host food give-away series

United Way is in need of volunteers to help pack and distribute meal boxes April 23 through 25, 2021.

Tasks include:

  • Box set-up/preparation
  • Packing boxes with food
  • Managing check-in
  • Moving boxes from trucks to distribution tables
  • Loading boxes into cars

This is a hands-on and safe opportunity for those looking for volunteer opportunities or to help residents of the Mohawk Valley. For more information, click HERE.

What’s in the box?

These unique meal boxes include ingredients to prepare five meals for a family of five with corresponding step-by-step recipe cards. United Way has partnered with Casa Imports and Karam Produce, so families may expect fresh produce, meat and other ingredients as part of their meal boxes.

There will be 1,700 take-and-make meal boxes available at this event. If you or someone you know needs a meal box, register prior to the event to reserve a box.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Rotary makes initial donation to ambulance fund drive

Apr 8, 2021 martha
History Top Story

Pomeroy Fund awards $50,000 to support capital needs

Apr 8, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Apr 8, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Rotary makes initial donation to ambulance fund drive

Apr 8, 2021
History Top Story

Pomeroy Fund awards $50,000 to support capital needs

Apr 8, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Volunteers needed for food distribution effort

Apr 8, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Apr 8, 2021