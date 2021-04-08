Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Rotary makes initial donation to ambulance fund drive

Bymartha

Apr 8, 2021

Learning that the Sherburne Fire Department was planning a fundraiser to purchase a new ambulance, Sherburne Rotarians decided to support the fundraiser with a kick-off contribution of $10,000 following the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.

“It shows that community support can go in so many directions, and in this case is a result from years of hosting music in the park, holding fruit and pie sales and selling tickets for the annual Rotary Big-M Shopping Spree,” Soloman said.

Participating in the presentation were Smyrna Supervisor Mike Khoury, EMS PIC Terry Kuhn, EMS Assistant Dan Welc, Fire Chief Jansen Casscles, Sherburne Rotary President Simon Solomon, Past Rotary District Governor Dave Bensley, Sherburne Rotary member Gayle Hellert, Village Trustee Elena Casscles, Mayor Bill Acee, Rowena Krum of Sherburne, Diane Scalzo of Columbus and Sherburne Rotary member Angela Jones.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

Pomeroy Fund awards $50,000 to support capital needs

Apr 8, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Volunteers needed for food distribution effort

Apr 8, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Apr 8, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Rotary makes initial donation to ambulance fund drive

Apr 8, 2021
History Top Story

Pomeroy Fund awards $50,000 to support capital needs

Apr 8, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Volunteers needed for food distribution effort

Apr 8, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Apr 8, 2021