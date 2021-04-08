Rotary makes initial donation to ambulance fund drive

Learning that the Sherburne Fire Department was planning a fundraiser to purchase a new ambulance, Sherburne Rotarians decided to support the fundraiser with a kick-off contribution of $10,000 following the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.

“It shows that community support can go in so many directions, and in this case is a result from years of hosting music in the park, holding fruit and pie sales and selling tickets for the annual Rotary Big-M Shopping Spree,” Soloman said.

Participating in the presentation were Smyrna Supervisor Mike Khoury, EMS PIC Terry Kuhn, EMS Assistant Dan Welc, Fire Chief Jansen Casscles, Sherburne Rotary President Simon Solomon, Past Rotary District Governor Dave Bensley, Sherburne Rotary member Gayle Hellert, Village Trustee Elena Casscles, Mayor Bill Acee, Rowena Krum of Sherburne, Diane Scalzo of Columbus and Sherburne Rotary member Angela Jones.

