Hancock Field Air National Guard base to host military exercises

NY Air National Guard to conduct readiness exercises April 10 through 15

People passing by or working near Hancock Field Air National Guard base from April 10 through 15 can expect to see smoke and hear simulated explosions, sirens and the base “giant voice” alert system as members of the 174th Attack Wing conduct a readiness exercise.

There will also be increased military traffic entering and leaving the base.

Airmen assigned to the base will be participating in a number of scenarios that test their military skills. The exercise requires the use of simulated munitions and will involve the use of sirens and the base public announcement system.

The training will also involve military convoys leaving from and returning to the base.

The full-scale readiness exercise enables airmen to sharpen their skills for deployment.

Measures are being implemented during the exercise to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and still allow training to take place.

The 174th Attack Wing was established in 1947 as the first Air National Guard flying unit in New York state. Throughout its history, it has flown F-47 Thunderbolts, F-51 Mustangs, F-84 Thunderjets, F-86 Sabres, A-37 Dragonflies, A-10 Thunderbolts and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, as well as the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft.

The wing also trains all MQ-9 maintenance technicians for the Air Force, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve. The wing also conducts qualification training for MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base and Fort Drum, operating out of Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.

At the same time, the wing deploys members oversees to support MQ-9 operations and other Air Force commitments and operates MQ-9s in the Central Command area of operations from a facility at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

The wing also maintains the air-to-ground gunnery range at Fort Drum, used by Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units across the northeast.

Members of the 174th Attack Wing also respond to state emergencies and other state domestic operations missions when called upon, and maintain high-tech communications and command and control equipment that may be called upon by the governor of New York when required.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related