Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle accident

UPDATE: Due to Caitlin R. Frost’s alleged admission of drug use prior to the accident, she was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and consented to providing a blood sample for further analysis; results are pending.

There also is evidence of distracted-driving being a factor in this case.

Frost was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to keep right.

Frost was arraigned by Judge Finocchiaro and remanded to the Madison County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bail bond or $40,000 partially secured bond; she is scheduled to return to Sullivan Town Court April 13, 2021.

The investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car versus motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Blanding Hardware on Route 31 in Bridgeport.

At about 3:05 p.m. April 8, 2021, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by Caitlin R. Frost, 27, of Bridgeport, crossed into the eastbound lane of Route 31 and collided with a 1988 Yamaha VMAX motorcycle operated by Christopher J. Tucker, 43, of Oneida.

Tucker was treated at the scene by Bridgeport Fire Department and transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse by AMR ambulance; he later succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR ambulance, members of the Sheriff’s Office were assisted by state police and Oneida Indian Nation Police.

The investigation continues.

