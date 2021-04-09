Daniel Galvez recognized as LVC student-athlete

Daniel Galvez of Hamilton competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the winter 2020-21 sports season. Galvez, a graduate of Sherburne Earlville Central School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer and data science and digital communications at The Valley.

Galvez was a member of the men’s ice hockey team. In its shortened 2021 season, the team put together a 2-3-2 overall record and won its first two games against Nazareth and Neumann, both by 3-2 margins.

A member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III, American Collegiate Hockey Association, Eastern College Athletic Conference and Middle Atlantic Conference, Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports.

More information about LVC athletics is available at godutchmen.com.

