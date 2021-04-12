Honk-and-Wave event for climate, jobs and justice held in Clinton

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m., more than 25 community members and climate activists lined the streets and carried signs for a “Honk-and-Wave” thanking Senator Rachel May for co-sponsoring the New York Climate and Community Investment Act.

The rally was one of several across the state, during which organizers in Long Island, Ithaca, Albany, Westchester, Buffalo and NYC called for the passage of the CCIA (S4264A) and urging members of Congress to sign on to the THRIVE Agenda.

The CCIA would raise $10- to $15 billion per year over the next 10 years, paid for by a fee on corporate pollution. The money would invest in solutions that would quickly and equitably draw down New York’s emissions while building a stronger, more just economy for all.

The bill is estimated to create and sustain 150,000 jobs over the next decade. Participants emphasized the importance of taking immediate steps, such as passing the CCIA, to mitigate climate change.

“Senator Rachel May is a true public servant and a champion for issues that are most meaningful to me: the climate crisis and health care for all,” Mona Perrotti of Clinton said. “Thank you, Senator May, for working to pass the CLCPA and for supporting the CCIA!”

“The CCIA is an investment in the futures of NY’s youth, especially those living in communities that are the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” said Madison Lazenby, hub coordinator for Sunrise Movement Hamilton College. “I am incredibly grateful to Senator May for her support of the CCIA, and I cannot wait to see the bill signed into law.”

The rallies were part of the statewide Climate, Jobs and Justice Action week, which included more than 50 grassroots lobby visits and concluded Friday with a town hall featuring Senator Chuck Schumer.

