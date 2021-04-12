Madison County Courier

Caz announces Earth Week lineup

Apr 12, 2021

Cazenovia Earth Week will be recognized April 17 through 25, 2021, and involves 24 community groups coming together to celebrate the wonderful and beautiful place where we live, to educate ourselves about what we have and learn actions to take in our homes, neighborhoods and community to save our planet.

This year we are celebrating trees for their beauty, the valuable role they play in the environment and the value their wood contributes in our daily lives.

As a community, we are still living in the shadows of the pandemic, and every person has faced similar struggles; honoring this 51st Earth Week is more important than ever – to enjoy, work hard and celebrate together as we take care of our planet. 

For the full schedule, links and preregistration, visit UnitedClimateAction.org. For a list of online events, click HERE.

