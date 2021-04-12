Madison County Courier

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Apr 12, 2021

This spunky gal here is Baylee. She is a sassy girl who is sweet and playful. She has an exuberant personality and is bouncy and athletic. Baylee would thrive best in a home where she can be the queen of the house and have only one owner. She has been waiting for a while to find her forever home. Call us to make an appointment to meet her today.

This adorable girl is Zooma. She is playful, loves toys and treats, and is an active kitty who would do best as the only animal in her new home. If you think Zooma might be the kitty for you, call and set up an appointment to meet her.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

