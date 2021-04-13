Chenango Canal Clean Sweep held

Some new volunteers arrived from Eaton, Clinton and Hamilton to join several board members of the Chenango Canal Association for our first Canal Clean Sweep for the season last Saturday. These awesome people worked a total of 29 man-hours in roughly a two-three hour timeframe. They picked up bags of garbage, tires and a vacuum cleaner along Canal Road and the Towpath Trail. In fact, four more bags were added after this picture.

The Canal Cottage Museum is open, and you can view photos of local history about the canal and Motts Cider Mill. We will continue the Chenango Canal Clean Sweep from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24 (depending on weather).

Contact Diane Van Slyke at 315.729.8323 if you would like to volunteer a couple of outdoor hours to make this community trail safe for the public. Bring your family.

