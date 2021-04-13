Madison County Health Department news

County assisting SUNY Morrisville in vaccinating students

The Madison County Department of Health is assisting SUNY Morrisville administer vaccine to their employees and students. New York state announced this week it is allotting doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the SUNY campuses to inoculate students before the end of the spring semester.

“SUNY Morrisville has been a great partner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We are happy to be able to assist them in vaccinating their students and staff. It is important that students receive the vaccine before heading home not only to protect themselves, but also their families. The one dose Johnson & Johnson is ideal for this, since we have such a short window before the students leave campus.”

Individuals 16 years and older, which includes college students, are now eligible to be vaccinated in New York. Students and faculty interested in attending the clinic should check their campus email for details on how to sign up.

As a reminder, MCDOH has scheduled clinics throughout the month of April for the rest of our community, including three Saturday drive-thru clinics at various locations across the county. To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

The second-dose appointments for Moderna vaccines are automatically made for 28 days later at the same time as your first dose; schedule yourself appropriately so that no vaccine is wasted.

For more information or help with booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770. Appointments for clinics are encouraged; COVID vaccines are free, and you do not need insurance.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at healthymadisoncounty.org.

