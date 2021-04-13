Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BRiDGES offering rebate for eTiPS training to businesses in Madison County

Bymartha

Apr 13, 2021

Rebate offered after server-training policy is implemented

Training for Intervention Procedures is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunken driving. TiPS can be offered to on-premise and off-premise establishments. Employees and managers who participate are able to spot underage drinkers and prevent sales to minors, recognize signs of intoxication and many other skills needed to run a safe and legal establishment.

Now available online, eTIPS training is a self-paced, innovative approach to alcohol-server training. The course allows participants to obtain the training anywhere, anytime.

BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., is offering $10 off each course taken once a server training policy is implemented, agreeing to train employees and managers in TiPS. We have one establishment in Madison County that has signed a server training policy.

BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., is a non-profit prevention agency. BRiDGES began in 1987 with the mission is to provide community education and information on alcoholism and substance abuse and to refer those in need of services to the appropriate treatment providers. BRiDGES has since expanded its services to include youth gambling prevention, an LGBTQIA support network, suicide prevention and an employee assistance program.

If you would like more information about this topic, call Paitience Burch at 315.697.3947 or email pburch@bridges-mccasa.org.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

We’re on vacation

Apr 14, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

SRAA announces upcoming meetings

Apr 13, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students on fall 2020 dean’s commendation at Gettysburg College

Apr 13, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

We’re on vacation

Apr 14, 2021
Local Top Story

SRAA announces upcoming meetings

Apr 13, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students on fall 2020 dean’s commendation at Gettysburg College

Apr 13, 2021
Local Top Story

Scott Blanchard running for Lenox Town Council

Apr 13, 2021