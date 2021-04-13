BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

April 5, 2021
- Alexander M. Hinton, 26, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Kurt C. Merithew, 41, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was arrested for possession of a third-degree forged instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Sheril A. Bloss, 53, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Brittany R. Vandusen, 24, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree assault. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
April 6, 2021
- Robert H. Britton Jr., 62, of Oneida, was arrested for a local law violation of disposing of animal waste.
- Nicole R. Camp, 46, of Bouckville, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Katy C. Campbell, 33, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree criminal mischief (E felony) and second-degree criminal trespass. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for first-degree possession of a forged instrument (C felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (E felony).
- Ashlee M. Sanchez, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for providing a false written statement.
April 7, 2021
- Jason M. Goncalves Jr., 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on three separate arrest warrants. One was for the charges of first-degree criminal contempt (E felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The other two were both for the charge of first-degree criminal contempt (E felony) He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all charges and released on his own recognizance.
April 8, 2021
- John E. Barnaby Jr., 29, of Lee Center, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. He was also issued a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
April 9, 2021
- Michael J. Maurer, 51, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument (C felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (E felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
- Steven R. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
April 10, 2021
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- William D. Streator Jr., 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Jason M. Goncalves Jr., 39, of Mattydale, was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt (C felony) and second-degree burglary (C felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Erin L. Tobin, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
April 11, 2021
- Steven J. Hirsch, 33, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Steven W. Mackay, 24, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, insufficient tail lamps, no front license plate and a front window violation.