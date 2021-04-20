LETTERS: Support your neighbors with public transportation donation

To the Editor:

I write this letter to raise public awareness of a great partnership between a vital Madison County service, the Madison Transit System and the Madison County Rural Health Council’s mobility program, a program that seeks to connect Madison County residents in need of public transportation with the Madison Transit System.

The Rural Health Council’s mobility program is multi-faceted, but I would like to highlight the bus token donation program organized through the council. This program enables them to connect more residents in the County with this vital service. Recently, I was fortunate to speak with Donny Ybarra, mobility manager for the Rural Health Council, who explained that Token donations help support all those around Madison County who use public transportation for their grocery shopping, medical appointments, employment and socialization.

The MST operates daily on four routes detailed HERE.

As a town of Madison resident, I often see the Birnie Bus, Inc., buses, MST logo emblazoned on the side, traveling the roadways. Yet, until speaking with Donny, I did not have a full appreciation for the positive impact this service makes on the lives of our neighbors around the county. With the $1.50 cost of a one-way token, it is possible to make a big impact with a small donation, if you are so inclined.

In support of this great Madison County partnership, Democrats in the towns of Hamilton and Madison, as well as the Hamilton Public Library are raising awareness and funds for the bus token donation program.

If you would like to join in supporting this vital local program, checks may be made payable to Birnie Bus Service, Inc. – Madison Transit System, specify MTS Bus Token Donation in the memo line, and mail it to Madison County Rural Health Council, 100 Eaton St., P.O. Box 187, Morrisville, N.Y. 13408, attention Donny Ybarra. Cash and check donations to the bus token program can be made in person at the Hamilton Public Library.

Receipts are available upon request. For more information, contact Ybarra at dymobility@gmail.com or 317.459.7055.

I also encourage you to visit the Rural Health Council website at mcruralhealthcouncil.org to explore the other programs this great organization offers.

Pamela Fuller, town of Madison

