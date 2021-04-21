Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

DeRuyter man arrested for forcibly touching a 15-year-old

Apr 21, 2021

DeRuyter – April 21, 2021: On April 17, 2021, state police in Morrisville arrested Thomas G. Narsasian, 64, of DeRuyter, on charges of forcible touching (a class A misdemeanor) and endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor). He is charged with allegedly subjecting a 15-year-old victim to unwanted physical contact in the village of DeRuyter.

It was reported to state police that Narsasian forcibly grabbed an intimate part of the victim’s body; he was taken into custody by state police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the incident. He was virtually arraigned and released.

Narsasian is scheduled to appear in DeRuyter Village Court at 7 p.m. April 28, 2021. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

