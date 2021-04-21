DeRuyter man arrested for forcibly touching a 15-year-old

DeRuyter – April 21, 2021: On April 17, 2021, state police in Morrisville arrested Thomas G. Narsasian, 64, of DeRuyter, on charges of forcible touching (a class A misdemeanor) and endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor). He is charged with allegedly subjecting a 15-year-old victim to unwanted physical contact in the village of DeRuyter.

It was reported to state police that Narsasian forcibly grabbed an intimate part of the victim’s body; he was taken into custody by state police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the incident. He was virtually arraigned and released.

Narsasian is scheduled to appear in DeRuyter Village Court at 7 p.m. April 28, 2021. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

