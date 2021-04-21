Madison County Sheriff’s Office participates in No Empty Chair campaign

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists that each year thousands of New York state high school students look forward to attending their prom and graduation. To ensure the safety of all students in Madison County, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the No Empty Chair traffic safety campaign, which focuses on reducing traffic violations occurring near and in school zones.

This year the No Empty Chair traffic safety campaign will be conducted April 19 through April 23, 2021, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying dedicated patrols to help ensure voluntary compliance by motorists.

The dedicated traffic enforcement patrols will be targeting motorists who commit traffic violations near and in school zones. Grants obtained from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee fund the dedicated traffic patrols.

