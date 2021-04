Onondaga Community College women’s basketball announced it will welcome 14 new players from Central New York high schools Friday, April 23, 2021, and Friday April 30.

Among them is Cassidy Kelley of Chittenango.

Head Coach Mike Wheeler will welcome players at the signing ceremonies in the Allyn Hall Gymnasium.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related