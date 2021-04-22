BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

April 7, 2021
- Skye Owens, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.
April 9, 2021
- Courtney M. Sanborn, 25, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
April 12, 2021
- Kelly E. VanDusen, 62, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle and an exhaust violation. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
April 13, 2021
- Brittany N. Vaughn, 32, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and no seatbelt.
April 14, 2021
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a steady red light.
- William O. Ducey III., 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle.
April 15, 2021
- William G. Coon III., 38, of Oneida, was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt (a class E felony) and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $40,000 unsecured bond.
- Mark J. Morey Jr., 37, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
April 16, 2021
- Richard W. Cayton Jr., 30, of Whitestown, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony). He was remanded back to Oneida County Jail in lieu of $100 bail.
- Kayla N. Fazekas, 26, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and disobeying a traffic control device. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court where she pled guilty, was ordered to pay a fine and was released.
April 17, 2021
- Nicole A. Wenham, 30, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jessica L. Waldron, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.
April 18, 2021
- Jasmine R. Coston, 21, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass.
April 19, 2021
- Adah C. Shenandoah, Jr., 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jennifer L. Mott, 44, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and inadequate headlights.
- Shawn A. Clark, 21, of Hamilton, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree burglary (D felony) and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.