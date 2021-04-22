Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Francine is a 2-year old, beautiful tiger with extra toes. She prefers a quiet home with no small children. Francine is a talkative, loveable feline that enjoys being pet but prefers to be on all four feet. She is also cat-selective and a meet-and-greet is always required. Call the shelter to meet Francine and play with her laser light, or pet her while she lounges on a cat tree.

Meet Coco. She is a beautiful tri-colored kitty that really likes to have her head petted. If you put your head next to her, she will rub her head with yours. She can get along well with older children. She also is good with other kitties around her, but she prefers to just watch them. Come visit today so you can be best friends.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

