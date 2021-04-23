State police seek assistance identifying individual in surveillance photos

State police are attempting to locate the owner of an envelope containing cash found in the Dollar Store in the village of Dolgeville, Herkimer County.

On April 5, 2021, a citizen turned the envelope over to employees after finding it in one of the back aisles while shopping.

Troopers are attempting to identify the individual in the photos in connection with the found money.

Anyone recognizing the individual in the photo or who has any information is asked to contact Troop D State Police Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

