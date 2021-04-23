New Woodstock Free Library receives national grant for small, rural libraries

$3,000 grant will help the library work with residents on teaching kids about racism

The New Woodstock Free Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library facilitate dialogue among parents, guardians, caregivers and teachers on the timely topic of racial issues and racial differences.

“We are so honored to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Director Heather Elia. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us support an informed and inclusive community.”

As part of the grant, New Woodstock Free Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about “How to Teach Your Kids About Racism” and use the grant money to hire an expert guest speaker on the topic, expand the library’s educational collection through the purchase of recommended books and other resources and ensure that everyone who wants to participate in the conversation has the means to do so.

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Heather Elia at 315.662.3134 or helia@midyork.org.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the ALA in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related