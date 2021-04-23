Utica Police announce weapons possession arrest

At about 10 p.m. April 22, 2021, Utica Police GIVE Strike Team members, partnered with the Oneida County Sheriff Deputies, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Mohawk Street near Sherman Drive.

As the vehicle was coming to a stop, the front seat passenger exited the vehicle and began to flee from the stop on foot. The officers gave chase, while other officers approached the operator. They discovered that this male had an outstanding warrant through the Utica Police Department, and he was taken into custody.

After a brief foot pursuit, the officers were able to take the passenger into custody. As they began to backtrack the area of the pursuit, other assisting officers located a loaded .380 caliber handgun immediately in the vicinity.

Philip Williams, 37, of Utica, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief and state vehicle and traffic law violations and Donte Harris, 22, of Utica, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration and state vehicle and traffic law violations.

