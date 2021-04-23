Morrisville Public Library News

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

“Do Nut” forget mom this Mother’s Day. We are selling Krispy Kreme donuts and coffees. See any board trustee or stop in and place your order (and pay) today. Orders must be placed by Friday April 30, 2021. Orders will be in Friday, May 7, 2021. If you ordered from a trustee, they will contact you; if from the library, stop in between noon and 7 p.m. to get yours.

Mark your calendars: We are partnering with Madison County 4-H Youth Development and hatching baby chicks again this year. The eggs are in the incubator. Join us with Facebook Live events as we do our first Candle Event at 11 a.m. April 30, with Candle Event No. 2 at 11 a.m. May 7, and then the hatching event the weekend May 14. During the hatching we will be Facebook Live the entire time (technology permitting), and we will restart the feed every four hours, 24 hours a day until the chicks are hatched. Then view our Hatched Cam after to see the baby chicks as they get used to their new surroundings. Depending on where we are with COVID numbers, we may allow viewings of the babies by appointment, so check back.

Join us Wednesday evenings for Classics with Chelle at 7 p.m. as Library Manager Michelle Rounds reads a classic book on Facebook Live. Fun for kids and adults. We started a new book April 14: Beverly Cleary’s The Mouse and the Motorcycle.

We have now stopped quarantining our materials like many others of the Mid York Library System. So what does this mean for our services? Masks remain mandatory even with a full vaccination. So does hand sanitizing when entering the library. Returned items will come off our accounts much faster, so it will be easier to keep track of things. Our book drop in the circulation desk is now open and, once our front porch repair is finished, our outside book drop will be back open for after-hour drop-offs. We are keeping the return bin in the main entry for the time being for people who want to drop and go still.

The Morrisville Public Library is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face coverings are required; only seven people total will be allowed in at one time. Make sure to use the hand sanitizer upon entrance (as required). The library staff reserves the right to hurry you along.

