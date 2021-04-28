BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

April 19, 2021
- Jaquelyn D. Emmons, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, filing a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident.
April 20, 2021
- Christine E. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Eric J. Mahler, 21, of Oneida, was arrested for assault second-degree (D felony) and obstructing governmental administration second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail, $10,000 bond or $3,000 insured bond.
April 21, 2021
- Deborah A. Donaldson, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation junk vehicle.
- Holly S. Moyer, 34, of Cicero, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and speeding in zone. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
April 22, 2021
- Stephen A. Shelton, 29, of Eaton, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Courtney M. Sanborn, 25, of Munnsville, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Michael J. Jennison, 32, of Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny third-degree (D felony), criminal mischief second-degree (D felony), possession of burglar tools and criminal tampering third-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
April 23, 2021
- Sharayah C. Glynn, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for obstructed view and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Devin J. McDonald, 22, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was arraigned on all charges and released on his own recognizance.