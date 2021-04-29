COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

By Madison County Historian Matt Urtz

It’s been a long time coming be we have enough events to once again launch the Madison County History Calendar. Lots of great, safe historical events upcoming, in person and virtual. We hope to see you there.

On Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m., the Erieville-Nelson Heritage Society will host a dedication ceremony for their new historical marker. The marker is located at the Weaver Barn at 3676 Erieville Road at the intersection of Erieville and Old State Road. The dedication is rain or shine.

On Saturday, May 1, from 2 p.m., to 4 p.m., the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will host a guided spring walk on the seven acres of the historic property. Rebecca McElheny, author of the guide Reading the Landscape of the Gerrit Smith Estate, will guide the tour which will examine the trees, plants, soil, ecosystems, depressions and many other aspects. The walk will identify plants, bushes, shrubs and trees that have been growing since Gerrit Smith walked the landscape. Masks are required. There is no charge for this event; visit gerritsmith.org or email info@gerritsmith.org.

On Tuesday, May 11, at 2 p.m., the Hilltop House & Studio at the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will host a special online illustrated author’s talk with Valerie A. Balint. Balint, senior program manager for HAHS in a discussion that places Dorothy, and Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill in the context of other preserved sites of major American visual artists. Discover the connections between Riester, and other groundbreaking artists of her era who also crafted “handmade homes.” There is no charge for this event but registration is required. To reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/artful-living-illustrated-authors-talk-with-valerie-a-balint-tickets-147640559889. For more information, visit sqhap.org/ or call 315.655.3196

On Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a Historic Preservation Zoom presentation. Join representatives from the board and staff of the Oneida Community Mansion House for a lively discussion about the Oneida Community Mansion House History and upcoming preservation efforts. The talk will include an overview of the building’s architecture and history, a look at recent preservation accomplishments and a preview of the upcoming projects followed by a question and answer session. For more information or to sign up, visit oneidacommunity.org/event.

On Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special virtual presentation entitled “Say Cheese! When Cheese was King in Cazenovia.” Milton Sernett will lead the presentation with a review of his book Say Cheese, The Story of the Era When New York State Cheese was King focuses on the local area. Porter will discuss how he acquired a stereographic image of a cheese factory taken by a Cazenovia photographer and how he tried to determine the location of the factory. There is not charge for this event but registration is required. To reserve your spot or For more information, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlde-vrjgiHdVf-C9QCD0Y4q4WYANcBE_j.

On Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m., the Village of Cazenovia will Re-Dedicate the repaired/restored 1835 Lincklaen House Sign. The short ceremony will be held at the sign location in front of the Lincklaen House, Cazenovia to recognize the return of the sign, its unique historic significance, and to thank those contributing to its re-restoration. The dedication is rain or shine. There is no charge for this event.

On Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special walking tour highlighting the architecture in the Cazenovia Business District. All attendees must wear a mask. Participants should gather in front of the Cazenovia Public Library approximately 10 minutes prior the departure time. Tours are free and open to the public but Registration is required. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 315.655.2092.

On Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a guided outdoor architecture walking tour. Join Oneida Community Mansion House Docents as they delve into the architectural history and the evolution of this National Historic Landmark building. The docents will also share updates about upcoming preservation and the needs of the building. There is no charge for this event but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 315.363.0745 visit oneidacommunity.org/event.

On Saturday, May 15, starting at 11:30 a.m., Cazenovia Preservation Foundation will host a special preservation driving tour & picnic at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park. A CPF guide will lead small caravans of tour participants, driving their own vehicles, along a route that showcases several of CPF’s protected properties and scenic views. In addition to the beautiful views attendees will learn about the history of the preservation properties on the tour route, the range of conservation purposes and CPF’s ongoing stewardship role. The final stop will be at Stone Quarry Hill art park where attendees can pick up their picnic lunch basket to enjoy on the grounds or later. Rain date May 16, 2021. Tickets are $100 and include a blanket, two meals, napkins and sanitizers. To reserve your spot or For more information, visit cazpreservation.org/driving-tour-picnic/ or call 315.825.5654.

On Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a guided outdoor architecture walking tour. Join Oneida Community Mansion House Docents as they delve into the architectural history and the evolution of this National Historic Landmark building. The docents will also share updates about upcoming preservation and the needs of the building. There is no charge for this event but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 315.363.0745 visit oneidacommunity.org/event.

On Thursday, May 20, from 6:30 p.m., to 8 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a special in-person talk on “Stone Repair Methods.” In honor of preservation month Lorenzo welcomes Scott Lupini, Jeremy Boyer & Andrew Turner of Lupini Construction, Inc., a family owned company from Utica, NY that specializes in masonry restoration The presentation will be held outside under a tent near Lorenzo’s parking lot. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. To reserve your spot or for more information, call 315.655.3200, ext. 102 or email Jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov.

On Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a guided outdoor architecture walking tour. Join Oneida Community Mansion House Docents as they delve into the architectural history and the evolution of this National Historic Landmark building. The docents will also share updates about upcoming preservation and the needs of the building. There is no charge for this event but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 315.363.0745 visit oneidacommunity.org/event.

On Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special walking tour highlighting the architecture in the Cazenovia Residential District. All attendees must wear a mask. Participants should gather in front of the Cazenovia Public Library approximately 10 minutes prior the departure time. Tours are free and open to the public but Registration is required. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 315.655.2092.

On Tuesday, May 25, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

On Tuesday June 1, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

On Tuesday June 8, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

On Tuesday June 15, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

On Tuesday June 22, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

On Tuesday June 29, from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315.363.4136.

