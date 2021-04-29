Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigates two-vehicle fatal collision in Georgetown

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred overnight.

At about 1:10 a.m April 29, 2021, sheriff’s deputies responded to Crumb Hill Road near Ridge Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

A 2005 Ford Fusion operated by 31-year-old Crystal L. Savage of Cortland was westbound on Crumb Hill Road when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer operated by Daryl Dunagan of Georgetown.

Savage and a passenger, 29-year-old Brittney N. Casler of Cuyler required extrication from the vehicle and were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University, where Savage was pronounced dead. Casler is being treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Sheriff’s investigators closed Crumb Hill Road for several hours to conduct accident reconstruction.

Crumb Hill Road is now reopened and the accident remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s Office members were assisted by DeRuyter Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Cazenovia Fire Department, CAVAC Ambulance, SEVAC Ambulance and state police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

