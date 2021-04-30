Madison County announces Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Madison County Department of Health will host a Johnson & Johnson/Jansen COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 4 p.m. May 5, 2021, at the Northside Shopping Center, Oneida.

As of April 25, 2021, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the U.S. resume the use of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals who receive J&J should be aware that there are reports of adverse events following the use of J&J vaccine, suggesting an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.

MCDOH asks people who receive the J&J vaccine to monitor themselves. If you develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, contact your doctor. If you do not have a doctor, call MCDOH at 315.366.2361. If you are having severe symptoms, call 911.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/JJUpdate.html.

Any New Yorker over 16 years old is eligible to receive a vaccine; however J&J is approved only for those 18 years and older.

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit our website. If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770.

Appointments for clinics are encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are free, and you do not need to have insurance.

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

