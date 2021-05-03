Madison County Courier

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

May 3, 2021

Rosa is a 5-year-old female terrier-American pit bull mix. She is very active and loves to play. She especially likes to play tug-of-war and chase tennis balls. She would like to be adopted into a home with no other pets or young children. She truly is a very sweet dog and just needs some extra TLC. If you are interested in getting to know Rosa, contact the shelter to set an appointment to meet her.

Piggy will need a quiet home; she is a shy, beautiful dilute calico who needs someone who will be home to spend a lot of time with her and someone she can gain their trust to blossom into the amazing kitty we know she can be. She loves her wet food treats and her Purina dry food and to snuggle in her kitty beds.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

